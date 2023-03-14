Senior Connect
NCDHHS to host webinar on how schools can help combat the children’s mental health crisis

(MGN Online / PIXNIO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a webinar from 10 a.m. to noon on March 15 to educate schools and the community on how they can help combat the children’s mental health crisis.

The NC Department of Public Instruction and the i2i Center for Integrative Health are co-hosting the webinar, where participants will learn to create a system of care, a ‘nationally recognized framework for aligning multiple services that support the health of children and families facing behavioral health challenges.’

”Investing in the whole-person health of our children means doubling down on our investments in local community partnerships between schools, health professionals, community organizations and families,” said Charlene Wong, M.D., NCDHHS Assistant Secretary for Children and Families. “Together, we are committed to ensuring every child, K-12 teacher and family in North Carolina has the behavioral health support they need when they need it.”

Schools, community-based organizations and local health providers can partner more effectively with families on helping children receive behavioral health supports children and prevent them from experiencing mental health crises using the network.

Participation in the training webinar is open to K-12 school leaders, mental health professionals and community members looking to learn more about the system of care framework.

Following training, 12 school districts will receive additional support in the spring to convene with their local behavioral health partners and to implement a system of care model.

The webinar training will be hosted live in English and Spanish via Zoom. Automated captioning will be also available.

