Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man wins big lottery prize … for the 4th time

Kenneth Weinberg won $50,000 last week with a scratch-off ticket.
Kenneth Weinberg won $50,000 last week with a scratch-off ticket.(Maryland Lottery via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (CNN) – A man in Maryland had a bit of déjà vu as he pulled off his fourth lottery win.

Kenneth Weinberg won $50,000 last week with a scratch-off ticket. It’s his fourth win of $50,000 or more, and he’s also won a $100,000 prize in the past as well.

Weinberg is semi-retired and works as an advocate for a counseling group. He said he buys scratch-off tickets almost every day.

This time, he plans to use his winnings to pay for some remodeling projects at home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Hanover County Sheriff's Office vehicle damaged after a crash on N College Road on March 2.
Crash report: Deputy failed to yield before collision at College Rd and MLK Jr Pkwy
The video captured by Jesse Pitman shows the car being pursued by New Hanover County deputies...
Video shows moments just before car crashes into ILM terminal
The public is asked to avoid the gym as the sheriff’s office continues their investigation.
One injured in shooting at Atkinson School Gym; suspect at large
Joseph Patrick O’Quinn (left) and Scarlett Marie Barnes (right)
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug charges after community complaints
International School at Gregory
International School At Gregory tests positive for lead poisoning hazards

Latest News

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
No Harvey Weinstein retrial on rape, sex assault charges
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese man o' war on the...
Officials warn spring breakers about Portuguese man o’ war infestation
Novant Health NHRMC
Novant Health requests approval for 25 acute care beds at NHRMC
The March Madness logo is shown on the court during a break in a first-round NCAA college...
March Madness betting guide: Not just about brackets
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Mar. 14, 2023...
First Alert Forecast: early in growing season, cold nights to potentially sting