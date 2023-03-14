Man pleads guilty in connection to 2021 Harris Teeter parking lot shooting, robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man arrested in connection to a 2021 shooting at the Harris Teeter parking lot at 3501 Oleander Drive pled guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court on March 13. He will spend up to nine years in prison.

According to the announcement, in relation to the Harris Teeter shooting, 52-year-old Robert Taylor has pled guilty to:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

“On December 16, 2021, Wilmington police responded to 3501 Oleander Drive, where they found an adult male victim who had been robbed and shot in the stomach. The man was able to provide the nickname of the perpetrator as “New York,” an alias that police knew was used by Taylor,” said District Attorney Ben David’s office in a release.

Additionally, Taylor pled guilty to the following in relation to an unrelated incident that occurred 19 days before the Harris Teeter incident:

Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling

Another count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Taylor’s co-defendant, Erica Fahey, previously entered a guilty plea to a firearm offense and drug charges.

