Man convicted of rape in New Hanover Co. being considered for parole

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A man serving a life sentence for first-degree rape is being considered for parole.

Eddie Earl Radford was convicted in New Hanover County in 1982.

He is being considered for parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP).

MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.

The state’s current sentencing law, structured sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, Radford has been cited for 43 infractions while in prison.

