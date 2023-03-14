Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man connected to deadly Raleigh street racing crash in custody, police say

The crash resulted from two vehicles that were racing on Atlantic Ave., according to police in...
The crash resulted from two vehicles that were racing on Atlantic Ave., according to police in Raleigh.(WNCN)
By Amber Trent
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man connected to a deadly crash is now in custody, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. on March 7 on Atlantic Avenue.

CBS 17 previously reported that the crash resulted from two vehicles that were racing on Atlantic Ave., according to police.

The vehicle that was driven by William Ortiz veered into another lane and hit another vehicle head-on, police said.

Officers previously told CBS 17 that Ortiz died from his injuries.

But a driver of a Camaro, which was involved, fled the scene, according to police.

Police said that Manuel Antonio Cerrone, 30, is “believed to be the driver of the Camaro.”

Cerrone was taken into custody Tuesday and has been “charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Felony Hit and Run Causing Serious Injury or Death, and Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle,” officers said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

A New Hanover County Sheriff's Office vehicle damaged after a crash on N College Road on March 2.
Crash report: Deputy failed to yield before collision at College Rd and MLK Jr Pkwy
The video captured by Jesse Pitman shows the car being pursued by New Hanover County deputies...
Video shows moments just before car crashes into ILM terminal
The public is asked to avoid the gym as the sheriff’s office continues their investigation.
One injured in shooting at Atkinson School Gym; suspect at large
Trask Middle School
Student hit by car in front of Trask Middle School
Joseph Patrick O’Quinn (left) and Scarlett Marie Barnes (right)
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug charges after community complaints

Latest News

Genesis Block
Genesis Block to host HERStory Entrepreneur event
Downtown Wilmington
Historic Wilmington Foundation seeking nominees for Preservation Awards
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Special education teacher needs test boxes, laminator for students
Sit, Stay, Heal What Dogs Can Teach Us About Living Well
Veterinarian author visits southeastern North Carolina to speak on new book