Man connected to deadly Raleigh street racing crash in custody, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man connected to a deadly crash is now in custody, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. on March 7 on Atlantic Avenue.

CBS 17 previously reported that the crash resulted from two vehicles that were racing on Atlantic Ave., according to police.

The vehicle that was driven by William Ortiz veered into another lane and hit another vehicle head-on, police said.

Officers previously told CBS 17 that Ortiz died from his injuries.

But a driver of a Camaro, which was involved, fled the scene, according to police.

Police said that Manuel Antonio Cerrone, 30, is “believed to be the driver of the Camaro.”

Cerrone was taken into custody Tuesday and has been “charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Felony Hit and Run Causing Serious Injury or Death, and Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle,” officers said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.