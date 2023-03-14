Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Local farms preparing crops as potentially freezing temperatures move in

Local farms preparing crops as potentially freezing temperatures move in
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - As cold temperatures move into the Wilmington area, local farms are working to protect their crops from damage.

The growing season in the region started early after several warm days throughout February. Despite that, farmers at Shelton Herb Farm in Leland said colder weather isn’t unusual for early March, and they were prepared.

“While it is a big disappointment after those days in the 80s, it’s very in line with averages and what we normally see so it’s not necessarily anything to worry about,” farm manager Alex Modly said.

The staff spent the day Tuesday moving potted plants underneath the tables they normally sit on outside. Farm manager Modly said warmth coming from the ground should sustain the plants throughout the next few days.

Modly did say many customers came through the last few weeks to get an early start on their garden. She’s been warning them to wait on planting anything until closer to mid-April because there’s still a good chance for colder temperatures until then.

We’ve had more of our tomato and pepper sales a little earlier, but every one of those has gone home with the advice that it’s still February, early March, we can get frost up until mid-April at the latest so keep them inside or in a greenhouse or be ready to protect them,” Modly said.

She said anyone who has already planted their garden can protect those plants throughout the potentially freezing temperatures by covering them with pillowcases.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Hanover County Sheriff's Office vehicle damaged after a crash on N College Road on March 2.
Crash report: Deputy failed to yield before collision at College Rd and MLK Jr Pkwy
The video captured by Jesse Pitman shows the car being pursued by New Hanover County deputies...
Video shows moments just before car crashes into ILM terminal
The public is asked to avoid the gym as the sheriff’s office continues their investigation.
One injured in shooting at Atkinson School Gym; suspect at large
Trask Middle School
Student hit by car in front of Trask Middle School
Joseph Patrick O’Quinn (left) and Scarlett Marie Barnes (right)
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug charges after community complaints

Latest News

Victor Agbafe, who graduated from a Wilmington school and was accepted to 8 law schools
Wilmington genius juggles medical and law schools at the same time
A special education teacher at Emma B. Trask Middle School is hoping to get some help....
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Special education teacher needs test boxes, laminator for students
NCDHHS to host webinar on how schools can help combat the children’s mental health crisis
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Mar. 14, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: early in growing season, cold nights to potentially sting