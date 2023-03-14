Senior Connect
Lifeguards rescue little white dog named Tofu who swam out to sea

When lifeguards responded to a call for a dog on the loose, they said he immediate took off into the ocean. (SOURCE: Long Beach Fire Dept./MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) – A small dog is back with its owners after lifeguards rescued the pup from the Pacific Ocean.

In an Instagram post by the Long Beach Fire Department, officials said lifeguards were called for a dog running loose around 6 p.m. Monday.

When lifeguards arrived, they said the dog, named Tofu, ran out to the ocean.

One of the lifeguards put on his wetsuit and grabbed his rescue board and buoy before heading out to rescue the little white dog.

Tofu made it out to the swim line when the lifeguard, with help from a rescue boat, got the dog on a rescue board and brought him safely back to shore.

After bringing the dog back to the fire department, officials made a follow-up post informing that the owners of Tofu had been found and that the dog was returned to their care.

“We had a couple of fun photos with him [Tofu] when he was with us! We are glad he’s back with his family. Although, we miss him around,” the department shared.

