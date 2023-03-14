Senior Connect
Job-seekers invited to career fair for Novant Health and UNCW

The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center(NCWorks)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County NC Works will host a career fair with Novant Health and the University of North Carolina Wilmington on Thursday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. NC Works announced the career fair on March 14.

Recruitment is open at Novant Health for positions ranging from professional to corporate-level, while positions available at UNCW include grounds worker and landscaper, temporary housekeeper, permanent housekeeper and a temporary SHRA parking control officer.

Anyone interested can reach out to the career center for assistance with resumes, interviewing and finding career training at ncworks.9500@nccommerce.com or 910-251-5777. The career center is located on 1994 S 17th St in Wilmington, and you can find job opportunities on the NC Works website as well.

