Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Husband & wife arrested in death of man found in Pasquotank County

(MGN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A husband and wife have been arrested and charged in the death of a man who authorities say was killed in Perquimans County and then his body was taken to Pasquotank County where it was discovered.

The male victim was discovered on Peachtree Road in Pasquotank County on January 30th. Authorities say he had been killed in the Wildwood area of Holiday Island Park in Perquimans County.

Monday, 34-year-old Tia Medlin of Virginia Beach was arrested and charged with concealment and failure to report a death, as well as altering, stealing and destroying evidence.

As investigators tried to arrest her husband Holden on the same charges, they say he ran from them while flashing a handgun. He was eventually arrested.

Investigators say they found a sawed-off shotgun, a handgun and drugs in their car.

Tia Medlin is in the Albermarle District Jail under a $100,000 bond. Holden Medlin is also there under a $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trask Middle School
Student hit by car in front of Trask Middle School
Victor Agbafe, who graduated from a Wilmington school and was accepted to 8 law schools
Wilmington genius juggles medical and law schools at the same time
Gov. Cooper issues executive order to improve recruiting in state agencies
Jorge Camacho
Missing Texas girl found locked in Davidson Co. shed, suspect arrested
A vehicle crash along Market St. has northbound lanes closed as of this time near Ogden Park...
Shoulder closed along Market St. near Ogden Park Drive

Latest News

Monday’s death marks the 10th student death at N.C. State this academic year including five by...
10th NC State student death of academic year reported after accidental overdose, university says
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Mar. 15 2023...
First Alert Forecast: chilly weather pattern likely to deliver another night of freezing temps
A Harnett County sheriff’s deputy slammed into the couple’s truck at the intersection of N.C....
Questions swirl about chase policy as vigil held for couple killed in Harnett County crash
Golf carts may soon be a thing of the past in Carolina Beach as council members pass an...
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028