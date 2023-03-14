Grateful Dead cover band Dark Star Orchestra headed to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Grateful Dead cover band Dark Star Orchestra is set to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Tuesday, May 16.

Per Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website. The Live Nation presale code is “OPENER”.

The band will perform in cities throughout the eastern United States as part of its spring tour.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Dark Star Orchestra is coming to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on May 16! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 AM

🎟️ Ticket info: https://t.co/0MF7bFZa1V

👀 Live Nation Presale Code: OPENER pic.twitter.com/UGZiesAGQF — Greenfield Lake Amp (@greenfieldamp) March 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.