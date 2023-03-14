Grateful Dead cover band Dark Star Orchestra headed to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Grateful Dead cover band Dark Star Orchestra is set to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Tuesday, May 16.
Per Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website. The Live Nation presale code is “OPENER”.
The band will perform in cities throughout the eastern United States as part of its spring tour.
