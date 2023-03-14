Senior Connect
Genesis Block to host HERStory Entrepreneur event

Genesis Block
Genesis Block(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Genesis Block is working with Common Desk and Wilmington Downtown Inc. to hold a networking event recognizing the accomplishments of local women business owners and entrepreneurs.

“With over 78% of our Genesis Block Companies being Women Owned Businesses, we celebrate them. HERStory is a great opportunity for these founders to come together and meet other women founders in our community and hopefully build relationships that will lead to collaborations to help their businesses grow,” said Genesis Block President Tracey Newkirk in an announcement.

The happy hour-style networking event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 at Common Desk on 226 N Front Street. You can register online.

“HerStory Event is the opportunity for Genesis Block to show appreciation to the women entrepreneurs who have worked to turn their vision into a reality. We not only want to celebrate these women but also provide them with the opportunity to connect with other inspiring women to grow their professional network and sisterhood,” said Genesis Block Entrepreneur Training Coordinator Aariene Hansley.

