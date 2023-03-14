Senior Connect
Futurebirds to perform with Leon III at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Futurebirds are scheduled to play at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on June 3
Futurebirds are scheduled to play at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on June 3
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rock band Futurebirds is set to headline a concert with Leon III at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on June 3.

Greenfield Lake Amphitheater announced the concert on Tuesday, and tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 17 on the Live Nation website.

According to GLA, the concert is part of the REV Rocks concert series.

The latest album release from Futurebirds was 2022′s Bloomin’ Too, which featured guitarist and saxophonist Carl Broemel of the band My Morning Jacket.

Leon III’s latest release was Live En Cyclorama on Feb. 17 of this year.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

