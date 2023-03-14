Senior Connect
Forever Family: Meet Dominic and Karamayah

This week, we would like you to meet 7-year-old Dominic and his sister, Karamayah.
This week, we would like you to meet 7-year-old Dominic and his sister, Karamayah.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, we would like you to meet 7-year-old Dominic and his sister Karamayah.

Child Advocate Kenan Durham says that Dominic is a polite and smart first grader.

“He is very passionate about making people laugh,” Durham said. “He is a very regular gentleman, he likes to hold the door open for everybody, he gets a kick out of getting thank you from everybody and everything.”

Durham says Dominic and Karamayah are extremely close and that it is important that they are adopted together.

“I really like music,” Dominic said. “I like Michael Jackson, my sister likes Janet.

“I love her very much, my sister Karamayah.”

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY.

