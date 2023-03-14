EPA proposes regulation establishing enforceable limits on PFAS in drinking water

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - EPA administrator Michael S. Regan spoke on a new proposal to set limits on six PFAS chemicals during a news conference Tuesday morning at the UNCW.

Dubbed the National Primary Drinking Water Regulation by the EPA, it would set a legally enforceable maximum contaminant level for PFOA and PFOS at 4 parts per trillion. PFBS, PFNA, PFHxS and GenX would be regulated as a mixture with a “hazard index” approach to determine if their combined levels pose a risk to human health.

The EPA plans to finalize the regulation by the end of 2023, and public water systems would have three years to comply with the regulation once it is implemented. This is unlike the drinking water advisories for various PFAS set by the EPA last year, which provided technical information without enforceable regulation.

“Today is a good step towards tackling our nation’s massive PFAS public health crisis by including commercially relevant PFAS like GenX,” said Emily Donovan, co-founder of Clean Cape Fear. “We now need every office within the EPA and all other federal agencies to use a whole of government approach to address PFAS as a class, stop all exposures at their source, make responsible parties pay for the clean-up, and give overexposed communities access to health monitoring.”

Informational webinars will be hosted by the EPA on March 16 and 29 about the National Primary Drinking Water Regulation, and a public hearing is set for May 4. You can learn how to submit comments and sign up for public hearings on the EPA website.

