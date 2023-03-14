Senior Connect
Crash shuts down northbound lane of W. Lake Shore Dr. at Carolina Beach Rd.

(Source: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash has shut down the northbound lane of W. Lake Shore Dr. near its intersection with Carolina Beach Road.

Traffic on both roads is being affected as of about 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police advise avoiding the area at this time.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

WECT has reached out for more information.

