Crash shuts down northbound lane of W. Lake Shore Dr. at Carolina Beach Rd.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash has shut down the northbound lane of W. Lake Shore Dr. near its intersection with Carolina Beach Road.

Traffic on both roads is being affected as of about 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police advise avoiding the area at this time.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

WECT has reached out for more information.

