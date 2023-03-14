COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Special education teacher needs test boxes, laminator for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A special education teacher at Emma B. Trask Middle School is hoping to get some help. Elizabeth Forbes would like to get test boxes and a laminator for her students. She’s asking for donations to purchase the items through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“It will help me make sure that they are learning the way I teach,” Forbes said on her DonorsChoose page. “It will also let me know if I need to present materials differently to help my students make growth in their reading, writing, math, and social skills goals. These materials will support my goal to be a better teacher every day.”

Forbes needs $130 to purchase the items. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the materials and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

