Columbus Co. man sentenced to life in prison in 1992 granted parole

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A man sentenced to life in prison for crimes committed in Columbus County in 1992 has been granted parole.

According to the N.C. Post Release Supervision & Parole Commission, Johnny Robinson was released on parole Monday, March 13.

Robinson was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and sexual offense on May 29, 1992.

Robinson’s release was approved via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP).

MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.

The state’s current sentencing law, structured sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

