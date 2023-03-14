Carolina Beach Inlet Association to host 7th annual ‘Great Chowder Cook Off’

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Inlet Association announced that it will host the 7th annual Great Chowder Cook Off on April 8.

The largest of its annual fundraisers, the cook-off helps fund CBIA operations, which includes educating the community on the importance of keeping the inlet open and safe.

“Both Trophies and Cash Prizes will be awarded for Judge’s Favorite, People’s Choice and Best Presentation. There is no charge for entering the contest. Please contact Annette at 910-520-5130 or via email: annettewinner69@gmail.com to enter your favorite Chowder(s),” stated the event announcement.

The chowder cook-off will be held at Carolina Beach American Legion Post 129, located at 1500 Bridge Barrier Road. Cooks are to arrive at 10 a.m., with a private judging taking place at 11 a.m.

Doors will open to the public at noon. Attendees can purchase a “passport” for $10 to sample the chowders.

