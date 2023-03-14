Senior Connect
Student hit by car in front of Trask Middle School

Trask Middle School
Trask Middle School(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - During the morning of March 14, a Trask Middle School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to school, according to a release from New Hanover County Schools.

At the scene, the student and a crosswalk guard were evaluated by EMS. The guard sustained no injuries, and NHCS says the student was determined to be “okay.”

“Student safety is our top priority, and we take this incident very seriously. We are committed to taking all necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. We appreciate your support and partnership in keeping our school community safe,” stated NHCS in their announcement to families.

The situation is currently being investigated by the school district’s safety division and local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

