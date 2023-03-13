Wilmington police looking for runaway juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a runaway juvenile notice for Aayden Jimmie Webb on Monday, March 13.

According to the notice, Webb is 14 years old, 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police state he was last seen on March 12 at around 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of S. 4th St.

His clothing description and direction of travel are currently unknown.

“If you see him please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 910-343-3609,” states the WPD in the notice.

