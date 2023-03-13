Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on March 13 that they are searching for 74-year-old Herbert Lee Willis Jr.

According to the announcement, Willis Jr. was last seen on March 12 in the 2900 block of Market St., near 29th St. Authorities believe that he is travelling by foot.

Willis Jr. is 6′2″, weighs 217 lbs. and has gray hair.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

