Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man

Herbert Lee Willis Jr.
Herbert Lee Willis Jr.(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on March 13 that they are searching for 74-year-old Herbert Lee Willis Jr.

According to the announcement, Willis Jr. was last seen on March 12 in the 2900 block of Market St., near 29th St. Authorities believe that he is travelling by foot.

Willis Jr. is 6′2″, weighs 217 lbs. and has gray hair.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator in attic of Wilmington home.
Wild encounter: New Hanover County inspector finds alligator in attic of a house
The class action complaint was filed last month by four individuals who had previously worked...
Realtors file lawsuit against Sea Coast Realty claiming company retained millions in commissions owed to agents
Wendy Hester and her husband, Keith.
Leland resident first to win $1 million top prize in new scratch-off
Tray Anthony Dvorak was arrested in connection to a car driving into the Wilmington...
‘He was telling us the devil made him do it’ - Man accused of driving car into ILM terminal makes first appearance in court
Laney High School student passes away after fight with cancer
Laney High School student passes away after fight with cancer

Latest News

During a March 3 meeting, the awards were granted to local governments for parks facilities for...
City of Wilmington awarded over $470,000 for inclusive playground project at Maides Park
The class action complaint was filed last month by four individuals who had previously worked...
Realtors file lawsuit against Sea Coast Realty claiming company retained millions in commissions owed to agents
As potentially freezing temperatures move into the area throughout the week, gardeners are...
Gardener offers tips on protecting early blooms as potentially freezing weather moves in
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, Mar. 13, 2023
First Alert Forecast: showers yield to even colder phase of March