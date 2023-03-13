Senior Connect
Why allergies may be overwhelming already

A new report finds climate change is likely leading to a longer pollen season and worsening allergies. (Credit: Climate Central, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - Spring is in the air, and if you are already overwhelmed by allergies, you are not alone.

”The pollen is going to be in the air even longer, and it’s happening earlier as well,” meteorologist Jennifer Gray said.

According to a new Climate Central report, weather and climate trends are worsening allergy season.

The data shows earlier spring and longer periods of freeze-free days for parts of the U.S. have meant that plants have more time to flower and release allergy-inducing pollen.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people with respiratory illnesses like asthma may be more sensitive to pollen.

Exposure has been linked to asthma attacks and more people being admitted to the hospital for respiratory problems.

To reduce your exposure when pollen counts are high, start taking allergy medicine early, close doors and windows and avoid outdoor activity in the early morning when pollen counts are the highest.

You should also remove clothes you have worn outside and shower to get the pollen off of your skin and hair.

The Mayo Clinic also suggests keeping indoor air dry with a dehumidifier, using a portable high-efficient particulate air filter in your bedroom and cleaning floors often with a vacuum cleaner that has a HEPA filter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

