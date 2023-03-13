Video shows moments just before car crashes into ILM terminal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A video sent to WECT shows the moments just before a car crashed through an entrance at the terminal at Wilmington International Airport last week.

The video captured by Jesse Pitman shows the car being pursued by New Hanover County deputies before taking a sudden left turn into the terminal.

A spokesperson from TSA’s Public Affairs said that a TSA officer sustained minor injuries during the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

Tray Anthony Dvorak was arrested in the incident and charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official,

Speeding to elude arrest,

Trespass on airport property,

Disorderly conduct,

Resist obstruct delay a government official

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said Dvork was “telling us that the devil made him do it and was just talking out of his brain.”

