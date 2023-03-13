Two Bladen Co. residents charged in relation to drug trafficking

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced on March 13 that two arrests have been made in relation to drug trafficking in the county.

Per the release, the sheriff’s office served multiple arrest warrants on March 10.

Kelly-resident Jennifer Lynn Whittington, 36, was arrested and has been charged with:

Two counts of sell cocaine

Two counts of deliver cocaine

Two counts of conspire to sell cocaine

Two counts of conspire to deliver cocaine

Two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

Sell schedule II controlled substances

Deliver schedule II controlled substances

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances

Conspire to sell schedule II controlled substances

Conspire to deliver schedule II controlled substances

Probation violation

Breaking and entering

Resisting public officer

Whittington was held at the BCSO Detention Center under a $125,000 bond.

Fifty-seven-year-old Joseph Keith Todd, of Bladenboro, was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of sell schedule II controlled substances

Two counts of deliver schedule II controlled substances

Two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances

Two counts of manufacture schedule II controlled substances

Two counts of conspire to sell schedule II controlled substances

Todd was held at the BCSO Detention Center under an $81,000 bond.

