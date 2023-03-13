Two Bladen Co. residents charged in relation to drug trafficking
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced on March 13 that two arrests have been made in relation to drug trafficking in the county.
Per the release, the sheriff’s office served multiple arrest warrants on March 10.
Kelly-resident Jennifer Lynn Whittington, 36, was arrested and has been charged with:
- Two counts of sell cocaine
- Two counts of deliver cocaine
- Two counts of conspire to sell cocaine
- Two counts of conspire to deliver cocaine
- Two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
- Sell schedule II controlled substances
- Deliver schedule II controlled substances
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances
- Conspire to sell schedule II controlled substances
- Conspire to deliver schedule II controlled substances
- Probation violation
- Breaking and entering
- Resisting public officer
Whittington was held at the BCSO Detention Center under a $125,000 bond.
Fifty-seven-year-old Joseph Keith Todd, of Bladenboro, was arrested and charged with:
- Two counts of sell schedule II controlled substances
- Two counts of deliver schedule II controlled substances
- Two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances
- Two counts of manufacture schedule II controlled substances
- Two counts of conspire to sell schedule II controlled substances
Todd was held at the BCSO Detention Center under an $81,000 bond.
