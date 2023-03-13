Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Tax tips as filing deadline approaches

Deadline to file is April 18
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than 168 million Americans are expected to file taxes this season, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

This year, the deadline to file is April 18. Michael Joyce, president of the financial firm Agili, said you can still take action that could lead to a lower tax bill.

Joyce recommended contributing additional funds to your IRA or ROTH IRA accounts. Any contributions made before the deadline would count for your 2022 return and could lead to a tax break.

If you’ve already started the paperwork and notice you are getting a large refund, Joyce said that could be a sign you might need to adjust how much money you are withholding from your paycheck.

“If you’re getting too big of a refund that means that you’re giving the government in essence a tax-free loan,” Joyce said.

Joyce recommended lowering your withholdings so you receive a little more money in each paycheck instead of having to wait a year for your large return.

The IRS has tips to avoid common mistakes in the preparation and filing process:

  • Typos or misspelled names: your name should be entered exactly as it appears on your Social Security card.
  • Mistakes in the math: double check your calculations before submitting or use a preparation software that checks it for you automatically.
  • Incorrect filing status: make sure you pick the correct status. This IRS form helps you make the right choice.

Additional advice from the IRS can be found here.

There are also free tools from the IRS that include free filing software for those eligible, free help for the elderly, a refund tracker and other help.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator in attic of Wilmington home.
Wild encounter: New Hanover County inspector finds alligator in attic of a house
The class action complaint was filed last month by four individuals who had previously worked...
Realtors file lawsuit against Sea Coast Realty claiming company retained millions in commissions owed to agents
Tray Anthony Dvorak was arrested in connection to a car driving into the Wilmington...
‘He was telling us the devil made him do it’ - Man accused of driving car into ILM terminal makes first appearance in court
Wendy Hester and her husband, Keith.
Leland resident first to win $1 million top prize in new scratch-off
The public is asked to avoid the gym as the sheriff’s office continues their investigation.
One injured in shooting at Atkinson School Gym; suspect at large

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about recent bank failures.
Government races to reassure US that banking system is safe
he S&P 500 was 1% lower, with the heaviest losses coming from banks.
Bank stocks tumble; others rise on hopes of easier interest rates
According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands...
Husband, wife both hit jackpots at casino totaling over $100K
FILE - President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese...
LIVE: Biden in San Diego to announce Australia submarine deal