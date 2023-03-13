Senior Connect
Public meetings scheduled to discuss speckled trout management

The commission is gathering input from the public on managing the population of the speckled trout.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Marine Fisheries Commission is holding multiple public meetings this month to discuss speckled trout management policies.

The meetings will be held:

Tuesday, March 14 in Raleigh: McKinnon Conference Center, 1101 Gorman St.

Thursday, March 16 in Barco: NC Cooperative Extension Facility, 120 Community Way

Tuesday, March 21 in New Bern: New Bern-Craven County Public Library on Johnson St.

Thursday, March 23 in Wilmington: Cape Fear Community College, 411 N. Front St.

All meetings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.

Comments also can be emailed to Corrin.Flora@ncdenr.gov. Comments can be mailed to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Spotted Seatrout Scoping, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557. All comments must be received by March 24.

