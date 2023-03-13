Senior Connect
Proposed Circle K annexation heads back to Leland Town Council

Circle K at Hwy 17 and Hewitt-Burton Road in Brunswick County, as pictured by county records...
Circle K at Hwy 17 and Hewitt-Burton Road in Brunswick County, as pictured by county records from 2016
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Town Council is set to consider a request to annex the Circle K and some nearby vacant land at Hwy 17 and Hewitt-Burton Road on Thursday.

The request comes from Global Property Holdings LLC and Circle K Stores. Global Property Holdings’ portion is a 3.93-acre vacant lot appraised at $854,780, according to county tax records. The parcel with the Circle K includes 2.9 acres and a convenience store appraised at about $2 million.

Council first heard the request on Feb. 16 and told the town clerk to make sure the petition was legally sufficient. Per the agenda for the March 13 meeting, staff recommend that council accept the certificate of sufficiency and set the public hearing for Thursday.

The certificate would certify that the annexation was signed by all of the owners, complete and valid, and met state standards.

You can find the full meeting agenda for Thursday, March 16, on the town’s website.

