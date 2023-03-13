Senior Connect
Power of the Purse event to raise money for Wilmington Health Access for Teens

The event will feature around 300 guests and live and silent auctions, along with a raffle for a $2,030 Louis Vuitton Neverfull Handbag.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Power of the Purse fundraiser for Wilmington Health Access for Teens will be held on Wednesday at the Country Club of Landfall.

The 12th annual event will include an auction and a raffle for a Louis Vuitton handbag valued at $1,900. Each raffle ticket is $25.

Tickets are $35 each or $120 for a group of four, and you can buy event and raffle tickets on the Coastal Horizons website.

Wilmington Health Access for Teens is a school-based healthcare provider offering a range of primary medical care, mental health and prevention services in Wilmington.

