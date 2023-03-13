Pi Day is March 14th: Here are All the Places You Can Go to Get Pies for $3.14 Discounts
National brands are offering deals on whole pizza pies and dessert pies for discounts starting at $3.14 throughout Tuesday for a limited time.
March 14 is celebration of the mathematical constant π. Pi Day encapsulates more than the circles from geometry class. Pi Day gives deals for pizza and dessert pies starting at $3.14. With many pizzerias and stores participating in countless discounts, you can be sure to find a deal for any equation.
Check out our list below to see where you can find these deals.
11-inch pizza, $3.14 with the Blaze Rewards App
Discount off buffet and large one-topping pizza, $3.14 Off Marked Price with the code PIDAY at online checkout
8-inch Apple Pie, $4.99
Papa Rewards members can buy one large topping pizza and get a second for $3.14
Small Apple Pie, 12 oz, $3.89
Mini Key Lime Pie, 12 oz, $5.49
Shepherd’s Pie, in Deli, 16 oz, $5.99
Chicken Pot Pie, 22 oz, in Deli, $6.99
Speedy Rewards Members can buy any whole pizza for $3.14
Discounted 10-inch pizza from March 14-16, $3.14 off
If you want to be sure to snag a deal, download the brand’s app for the rewards or check out their delivery options. Select convenience shops, grocery stores, and restaurants are offering pizzas and meals for $3.14 and over for Pi Day.
