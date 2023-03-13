Pi Day is March 14th: Here are All the Places You Can Go to Get Pies for $3.14 Discounts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) -

March 14 is celebration of the mathematical constant π. Pi Day encapsulates more than the circles from geometry class. Pi Day gives deals for pizza and dessert pies starting at $3.14. With many pizzerias and stores participating in countless discounts, you can be sure to find a deal for any equation.

Check out our list below to see where you can find these deals.

Blaze

11-inch pizza, $3.14 with the Blaze Rewards App

Cici’s

Discount off buffet and large one-topping pizza, $3.14 Off Marked Price with the code PIDAY at online checkout

Lowe’s

8-inch Apple Pie, $4.99

Papa John’s

Papa Rewards members can buy one large topping pizza and get a second for $3.14

Publix

Small Apple Pie, 12 oz, $3.89

Mini Key Lime Pie, 12 oz, $5.49

Shepherd’s Pie, in Deli, 16 oz, $5.99

Chicken Pot Pie, 22 oz, in Deli, $6.99

Speedway

Speedy Rewards Members can buy any whole pizza for $3.14

Your Pie

Discounted 10-inch pizza from March 14-16, $3.14 off

If you want to be sure to snag a deal, download the brand’s app for the rewards or check out their delivery options. Select convenience shops, grocery stores, and restaurants are offering pizzas and meals for $3.14 and over for Pi Day.

