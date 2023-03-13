One injured in shooting at Atkinson School Gym; suspect at large

ATKINSON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Atkinson announced on Sunday, March 12, that a shooting occurred during the late afternoon at the Town of Atkinson School Gym.

Although the school doesn’t operate as a school anymore, the gymnasium is still used sometimes by the town.

According to the release, the suspect remains at large. Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1212.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident. The public is asked to avoid the gym as the sheriff’s office continues their investigation.

The victim of the shooting has not been identified as of this time. They were transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where they are being treated.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

