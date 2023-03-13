International School At Gregory tests positive for lead poisoning hazards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators with local and state health departments found that the International School at Gregory tested positive for lead poisoning hazards.

The state conducted testing on Jan. 24, and three of the 30 areas tested were reportedly above the standard by law. The areas have been sealed off, and the department has worked to clean, repair and repaint them as of March 12.

New Hanover County Schools worked with the NHC Health Department to investigate and test areas within International School at Gregory for any possible lead poisoning hazard. This response was due to an anonymous concern.

North Carolina General Statute requires remediation of the lead poisoning hazard if a child has a blood level of 10 micrograms per deciliter. The Health Department will be reaching out and offering free blood testing to students under the age of six who were in the building in the past six months

“We want to assure parents and guardians that we take our students and staff’s health and safety seriously. We will continue to work with the Health Department to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to address this issue,” NHCS wrote in a press release.

A copy of the notice for the Health Department and their investigation summary can be read in full below.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.