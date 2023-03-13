Senior Connect
Disney releases first full trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’

“The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters May 26. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) – Disney released the first full trailer for the highly anticipated live-action version of “The Little Mermaid.”

The trailer premiered at the Oscars on Sunday.

The clip shows Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for legs. It also gives fans a good look at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as King Triton.

The trailer also gives a first look at Sebastian the crab, voiced by Daveed Diggs, and Scuttle the bird, voiced by Awkwafina. This is also the first time fans have seen a glimpse of Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King.

Rob Marshall, the film’s director, said it was important to honor the original while also bringing some depth to the new film.

It will feature four brand new songs, as well as favorites like “Part of Your World,” which fans get a preview of in the trailer.

Bailey, a 22-year-old R&B singer, told Variety she has seen some criticism on social media for casting Black woman as Ariel.

Disney’s 1989 animated film featuring a white, red-headed Ariel was a retelling of a 19th century fairy tale.

“The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Laney High School student passes away after fight with cancer
