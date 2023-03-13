Senior Connect
Darius Rucker to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in July

Darius Rucker is making a return visit to Wilmington’s Live Oak Bank Pavilion this summer.
Darius Rucker is making a return visit to Wilmington's Live Oak Bank Pavilion this summer.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Darius Rucker is making a return visit to Wilmington’s Live Oak Bank Pavilion this summer.

The musician is scheduled to perform at the downtown Wilmington venue on Friday, July 21, as part of his Starting Fires Tour.

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors also will perform.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 17, here.

