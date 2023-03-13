Senior Connect
Crash report: Deputy failed to yield before collision at College Rd and MLK Jr Pkwy

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash report has revealed new details about a collision involving a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy and three other vehicles on March 2.

Per the report, witnesses said that the deputy was driving south on N. College Road with their blue lights and sirens activated through a steady red light at the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy. An NCDOT camera also caught the incident, showing the deputy driving through the intersection. The report estimates their speed at 50 miles per hour.

The deputy then collided with a Toyota car which had entered the intersection with a green light heading east at an estimated 45 miles per hour. After hitting the car, it moved into the northbound lanes of N College Road and hit the other two vehicles, both of which were stopped at the time.

The Toyota car was pushed about 45 feet into the southbound lane of N College Road. All of the vehicles are listed as not drivable.

The report says the deputy was driving through the intersection with their lights on in response to emergency traffic, entered the intersection without clearing and struck the second vehicle. The only contributing circumstance noted on the report is the deputy failing to yield the right of way.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be involved, and none of the drivers had any driver’s license restrictions.

The report states that “the data is collected for statistical analysis and subsequent highway safety programming. Determinations of ‘fault’ are the responsibility of insurers or the state’s courts.”

The deputy’s injury is listed as a suspected minor injury; the sheriff’s office says that they were taken to the ICU at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later released from the hospital on March 13.

The driver of one of the stopped vehicles is listed with a suspected minor injury as well, but the other drivers and two passengers in one of the vehicles all are listed as having a possible injury to no injury at all.

A diagram of the crash from the crash report for a collision at the intersection of Martin...
A diagram of the crash from the crash report for a collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and College Road on March 2(Wilmington NC Police Department)

