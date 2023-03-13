CFCC men’s basketball team heading to national tournament

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Community College men’s basketball team is heading to the national tournament for the first time since 2019.

On Saturday, the Sea Devils defeated Brunswick Community College, 85-65, to win the Region 10 Conference championship.

The victory also sealed CFCC’s bid to the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball National Tournament at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.

“I am extremely proud of our team and what we have accomplished this season,” said CFCC Men’s Basketball Coach Mark Lane. ”We look forward to traveling and putting our skills and teamwork to the test in Hutchinson. This year’s team is a really special group.”

The Sea Devils will be the 24th seed in the tournament. They will face ninth-seeded Chipola College (Marianna, Fla.) on Monday, March 20, at 1 p.m. The tournament will be televised on ESPN+ and the NJCAA Network website.

