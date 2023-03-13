Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

CFCC men’s basketball team heading to national tournament

On Saturday, the Sea Devils defeated Brunswick Community College, 85-65, to win the Region 10...
On Saturday, the Sea Devils defeated Brunswick Community College, 85-65, to win the Region 10 Conference championship.(CFCC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Community College men’s basketball team is heading to the national tournament for the first time since 2019.

On Saturday, the Sea Devils defeated Brunswick Community College, 85-65, to win the Region 10 Conference championship.

The victory also sealed CFCC’s bid to the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball National Tournament at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.

“I am extremely proud of our team and what we have accomplished this season,” said CFCC Men’s Basketball Coach Mark Lane. ”We look forward to traveling and putting our skills and teamwork to the test in Hutchinson. This year’s team is a really special group.”

The Sea Devils will be the 24th seed in the tournament. They will face ninth-seeded Chipola College (Marianna, Fla.) on Monday, March 20, at 1 p.m. The tournament will be televised on ESPN+ and the NJCAA Network website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator in attic of Wilmington home.
Wild encounter: New Hanover County inspector finds alligator in attic of a house
The class action complaint was filed last month by four individuals who had previously worked...
Realtors file lawsuit against Sea Coast Realty claiming company retained millions in commissions owed to agents
Wendy Hester and her husband, Keith.
Leland resident first to win $1 million top prize in new scratch-off
Tray Anthony Dvorak was arrested in connection to a car driving into the Wilmington...
‘He was telling us the devil made him do it’ - Man accused of driving car into ILM terminal makes first appearance in court
Laney High School student passes away after fight with cancer
Laney High School student passes away after fight with cancer

Latest News

Bales of hay are a new eco-friendly way to help with sand trapping, Ocean Isle Beach is testing...
New eco-friendly method being used to build dunes at Ocean Isle Beach
Bales of hay were approved to be purchased to help trap sand and build up the dunes, which then...
New eco-friendly method being used to trap sand on Ocean Isle Beach
Joseph Patrick O’Quinn (left) and Scarlett Marie Barnes (right)
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug charges after community complaints
Engle was prescribed Adderall at the beginning of the year, but getting the medication has been...
‘I don’t want to plan my life around a medication that I am prescribed’: A recent ADHD diagnosis and the struggle to treat it amid the ongoing Adderall shortage