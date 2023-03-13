Carolina Beach Police Department searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run collision

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run collision in the Subway parking lot on Thursday, March 9.

The vehicle was reported to be a 2006 Gold Acura MDX driven by an older white man, last seen driving north on Lake Park Blvd. between 6:20 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by 910-458-2540 or email at cbpd@carolinabeach.org.

