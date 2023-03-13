Senior Connect
Carolina Beach Police Department searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run collision

Suspect's vehicle involved in hit and run at Subway parking lot in Carolina Beach
Suspect's vehicle involved in hit and run at Subway parking lot in Carolina Beach(Carolina Beach Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run collision in the Subway parking lot on Thursday, March 9.

The vehicle was reported to be a 2006 Gold Acura MDX driven by an older white man, last seen driving north on Lake Park Blvd. between 6:20 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by 910-458-2540 or email at cbpd@carolinabeach.org.

