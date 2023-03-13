Cape Fear Habitat Women Build to construct two homes in Castle Hayne area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 300 women will work together to build two homes all in just two weeks.

The Cape Fear Habitat Women Build will take place in the new Legacy Landing development in the Castle Hayne area from late April – early May.

“Women Build is about strong, compassionate women coming together to invest in other women on a path to build stability and independence for their families,” said Lauren McKenzie, Executive Director of Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity. “It truly embodies women empowering women all while making a lasting impact in our community through affordable homeownership.”

Women Build participants raise funds by asking friends, family, and co-workers to contribute $60 or more in honor of a strong woman in their life.

For more information on participating as an individual or forming a team, click here. For more information or to reserve a day to participate, contact Alana Austin at marketing@capefearhabitat.org or 910-762-4744 ext. 103.

