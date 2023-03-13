Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug charges after community complaints
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office shared the details concerning two March 10 arrests that stemmed from community complains regarding the Bladenboro area.
According to the announcement, numerous complaints had been received concerning the alleged sale and delivery of narcotics in the 9000 block of N.C. Hwy 41.
During their investigation, the BCSO purchased illegal controlled substances from Joseph Patrick O’Quinn. A search warrant was executed at 9354 N.C. Hwy 41 in Bladenboro, where investigators found and seized a trafficking amount of heroin, along with a weapon and money.
O’Quinn, a Bladenboro resident, was arrest and charged with:
- Trafficking Opium/Heroin
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substances
- Possession of heroin
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of schedule III controlled substances
- Possession of schedule III controlled substances
- Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
O’Quinn was held at the BCSO Detention Center under a $200,000 bond. Authorities expect additional charges in this case.
Elizabethtown-resident Scarlett Marie Barns, 22, was arrested and charged with:
- Trafficking Opium/Heroin
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances
- Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substances
- Possession of heroin
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of schedule III controlled substances
- Possession of schedule III controlled substances
- Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Barnes was held at the BCSO Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.
