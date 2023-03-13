Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug charges after community complaints

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office shared the details concerning two March 10 arrests that stemmed from community complains regarding the Bladenboro area.

According to the announcement, numerous complaints had been received concerning the alleged sale and delivery of narcotics in the 9000 block of N.C. Hwy 41.

During their investigation, the BCSO purchased illegal controlled substances from Joseph Patrick O’Quinn. A search warrant was executed at 9354 N.C. Hwy 41 in Bladenboro, where investigators found and seized a trafficking amount of heroin, along with a weapon and money.

O’Quinn, a Bladenboro resident, was arrest and charged with:

Trafficking Opium/Heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substances

Possession of heroin

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of schedule III controlled substances

Possession of schedule III controlled substances

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

O’Quinn was held at the BCSO Detention Center under a $200,000 bond. Authorities expect additional charges in this case.

Elizabethtown-resident Scarlett Marie Barns, 22, was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking Opium/Heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substances

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substances

Possession of heroin

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of schedule III controlled substances

Possession of schedule III controlled substances

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Barnes was held at the BCSO Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.

