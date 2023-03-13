Senior Connect
Agencies to increase patrols for ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

Booze it & Lose it
Booze it & Lose it(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement agencies are increasing patrols statewide in preparation of St. Patrick’s Day as part of the “Booze It & Lose It” campaign from March 13 - 19.

“St. Patrick’s Day is well established as a time for celebration, but people should do so responsibly,” said Mark Ezzell, Director of N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “Never get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking alcohol. Drinking and driving can be deadly. Have a plan to get home safely so you don’t risk seriously injuring or killing yourself or someone else.”

According to a release from the NCDOT, 225 alcohol-related crashes and 11 deaths occurred on North Carolina roads in the period celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

“The most tragic thing about these deaths is that all of them could have been prevented and their impacts avoided if people would just do their parts by planning ahead and ensuring they celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day responsibly,” said Colonel Freddy Johnson, Jr., commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officials remind the public to call a friend or cab or take public transit if they need a ride home after drinking.

