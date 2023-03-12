Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: Sunday showers to yield to even colder phase of March

Your First Alert Weather Team is hoisting a FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15.
By Claire Fry and Eric Davis
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a cool, showery Sunday and a drier, seasonably brisk Monday across the Cape Fear Region. Sunday will feature a few rounds of chilly showers with daytime highs stuck in the 50s. Upon the passage of a breezy Monday night cold front, widespread near or below-freezing temperatures appear possible as early as Monday night, probable for Tuesday night, and possible yet again for Wednesday night. Yes, March has been fairly cool, but this level of cold has not been realized in over a month. So, your First Alert Weather Team is carrying a First Alert Action Day for Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15.

Timing & Impacts: Temperatures are likely to fall to the freezing or nearly freezing upper 20s to middle 30s Tuesday night. Similar readings are possible as early as Monday night and again Wednesday night. Frost may occur, too, especially in cases sheltered areas. Now, normally, such cold in the middle of March wouldn’t be cause for much concern. But, after an exceptionally warm February, sensitive plants are blossoming and sprouting early; the National Weather Service has even pushed up the start of the official growing season!

Our Promise & Your Action: Though these First Alert Action Days may not have the audacity of an ice storm or tropical system - subjects of First Alert Action Days past - freezes in the growing season have been known to pack quite a sting in the Cape Fear Region. Think about stowing or covering any sensitive seedlings or blooms that you may have started early - and give some love to pets and people too! Trust your WECT Weather App to stock any official National Weather Service freeze and/or frost bulletins as soon as they’re issued. And of course, your First Alert Weather Team will continue to refine this cold weather forecast on all relevant platforms.

Catch more details on your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime and for any location, extend your outlook with a ten-day forecast with your WECT Weather App.

First Alert Action Day FAQs: https://www.wect.com/2022/01/13/first-alert-action-days-answering-your-faqs/.

