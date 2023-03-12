Senior Connect
Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool

Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found...
Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found unresponsive at a hotel pool in Nashville, Tennessee.(Source: Public Domain Pictures)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a 3-year-old boy from Illinois was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found unresponsive at a hotel pool in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 3-year-old boy went swimming Friday evening with his 5-year-old brother in the indoor pool at the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The boys’ mother was taking a nap, while the mother’s friend watched them in the pool, WSMV reports.

The mother’s friend left the boys alone for an undetermined amount of time and returned to find the 3-year-old unresponsive, according to police.

Police say the boy remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

