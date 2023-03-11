Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with 22nd annual parade

The 22nd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade was held in downtown Wilmington Saturday.
The 22nd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade was held in downtown Wilmington Saturday.(WECT)
By Sydney Hoover
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People lined the streets of downtown Wilmington Saturday morning to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the 22nd annual parade.

The parade included former NFL player and Wilmington native Connor Barth as the grand marshal. WECT’s Gabe Ross was the host at the review stand.

People who attended were excited to be there after last year’s parade was canceled due to inclement weather. For many in Wilmington, its a yearly tradition.

“I’ve did it ever since I was little, so I love just watching the bagpipes, hearing the music, and just watching the parade,” said Caroline Braza, who was at the parade with her dad.

Others who attended the parade for the first time said it was a great way to spend time with family and enjoy a sunny day in downtown Wilmington.

“We always try to find fun things to do together, especially because we only get all of us together every now and then, so we do our best to find fun things to do around town,” said Kennedy McAnally, who went with her whole family.

An after party was held at Waterline Brewing after the parade with live music and food trucks.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tray Anthony Dvorak was arrested in connection to a car driving into the Wilmington...
‘He was telling us the devil made him do it’ - Man accused of driving car into ILM terminal makes first appearance in court
Alligator in attic of Wilmington home.
Wild encounter: New Hanover County inspector finds alligator in attic of a house
Where the NASA Rocket Lab launch on March 11 is expected to be visible.
NASA rocket launch on Saturday may be visible to residents of the Cape Fear
Wendy Hester and her husband, Keith.
Leland resident first to win $1 million top prize in new scratch-off
Laney High School student passes away after fight with cancer
Laney High School student passes away after fight with cancer

Latest News

The 'She Rocks' donation drive benefited Domestic Violence Shelter and Services in Wilmington.
‘She Rocks’ donation drive benefits Domestic Violence Shelter and Services
The class action complaint was filed last month by four individuals who had previously worked...
Realtors file lawsuit against Sea Coast Realty claiming company retained millions in commissions owed to agents
Tennis tournament organized by local teens raises $12,500 to raise awareness for mental health
Tennis tournament organized by local teens raises $12,500 to raise awareness for mental health
‘He was telling us the devil made him do it’ - Man accused of driving car into ILM terminal makes first appearance in court