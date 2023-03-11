Wilmington celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with 22nd annual parade

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People lined the streets of downtown Wilmington Saturday morning to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the 22nd annual parade.

The parade included former NFL player and Wilmington native Connor Barth as the grand marshal. WECT’s Gabe Ross was the host at the review stand.

People who attended were excited to be there after last year’s parade was canceled due to inclement weather. For many in Wilmington, its a yearly tradition.

“I’ve did it ever since I was little, so I love just watching the bagpipes, hearing the music, and just watching the parade,” said Caroline Braza, who was at the parade with her dad.

Others who attended the parade for the first time said it was a great way to spend time with family and enjoy a sunny day in downtown Wilmington.

“We always try to find fun things to do together, especially because we only get all of us together every now and then, so we do our best to find fun things to do around town,” said Kennedy McAnally, who went with her whole family.

An after party was held at Waterline Brewing after the parade with live music and food trucks.

