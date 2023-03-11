‘She Rocks’ donation drive benefits Domestic Violence Shelter and Services

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater hosted an event and donation drive to benefit a local domestic violence shelter Saturday.

The ‘She Rocks’ donation drive helped raise money and donations for Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc., in Wilmington. The shelter provides emergency and support services to people experiencing domestic violence, including 24-hour crisis intervention, an emergency shelter, advocacy and counseling, among other services.

The event also featured a market made up of all women-owned local businesses, live music performed by Tyler Mckaig, a raffle, and a yoga class.

Vendors at the market said it was a great way to recognize Women’s History Month while giving back to the community.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to be out here today,” said Kara Johnson, one of the vendors at the event. “Supporting the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services is just a wonderful way to celebrate International Women’s Day and to come together as a community.”

The shelter is currently in urgent need of Pac N’ Plays and bottled water, as well as other items. The full list can be found on the shelter’s website or through its Amazon wish list.

