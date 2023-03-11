Senior Connect
Officials: 3 found dead after Ga. home explosion

Barrow County home explosion
Barrow County home explosion(Barrow County Emergency Services)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after three people were found dead after a fire and home explosion in Barrow County that officials say involved several propane tanks.

WANF reports Barrow County Emergency Services rushed to a home on Hidden Acres Road around 12:10 a.m. after reports of a fire.

“As firefighters arrived quickly, multiple explosions were going off inside the home,” commented Chief Alan Shuman. “The home was fully involved in fire and was collapsing as a result of the fire. Several vehicles were also involved.”

Officials confirmed, “three people were found deceased in the home.” Officials add Barrow County Emergency Service’s Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say two people were transported by an ambulance and one was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

The identities of the victims have not been released by officials.

Additional firefighters started fighting the fire from a defensive position due to the amount of fire and the multiple explosions. Officials told Atlanta News First “multiple propane cylinders were found in the home, which resulted in the explosions.”

“This is a very tragic event that resulted in the loss of life and injuries to others,” said Chief Shuman. “The firefighters and medical personnel on the scene did a great job under the circumstances. We also want to remind citizens that it is extremely dangerous to have propane cylinders stored in your home or any other structure.”

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

