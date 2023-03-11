New Hanover Board of Education accepting applicants for vacant CFCC Board of Trustees seats

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education is accepting letters of interest and resumes for two of four positions appointed by the board to serve on the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees.

The first vacant seat that belonged to Ray Funderburk, who was voted to be removed by the Board on March 8, will complete an unfulfilled term that ends on June 30, 2026. The candidate appointed will serve the remainder of the seat’s four-year term and should submit a letter of interest and resume by Friday, March 31.

The second vacancy will serve a complete four-year term beginning July 1 of this year and ending June 30, 2027. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume by Monday, April 17.

Any applications must specify which seats they are interested in filling and can apply for both available seats.

Letters of interest and resumes should be submitted to The New Hanover County Board of Education at 6410 Carolina Beach Road. Candidates should include the reasons why they aspire to be appointed and the skills they will bring to the office. The board will review the documentation and select candidates to interview.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.