Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Firefighter’s wife dies after blaze kills son, injures 2 other children

A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.
A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.(dlewis33 via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago firefighter’s wife has died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also killed their 7-year-old son.

Summer Day-Stewart, 36, was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Cook County officials said Friday.

Seven-year-old Ezra Stewart was pronounced dead Wednesday evening, the day after the fire, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has said.

The boy, his mother and his two sisters, ages 2 and 7, suffered from smoke inhalation and were rushed to hospitals Tuesday night after being rescued from the burning home.

Firefighter Walter Stewart, who lived in the house, was not part of the fire crew that responded to the fire, but when he heard the address of the fire over radio dispatch, he went to the scene and gave his wife CPR, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said.

Police said the fire started accidentally in the kitchen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator in attic of Wilmington home.
Wild encounter: New Hanover County inspector finds alligator in attic of a house
Tray Anthony Dvorak was arrested in connection to a car driving into the Wilmington...
‘He was telling us the devil made him do it’ - Man accused of driving car into ILM terminal makes first appearance in court
Where the NASA Rocket Lab launch on March 11 is expected to be visible.
NASA rocket launch on Saturday may be visible to residents of the Cape Fear
New Hanover Co. deputy involved in accident
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s deputy involved in crash at 3rd and Castle streets
Wendy Hester and her husband, Keith.
Leland resident first to win $1 million top prize in new scratch-off

Latest News

Tennis tournament organized by local teens raises $12,500 to raise awareness for mental health
Tennis tournament organized by local teens raises $12,500 to raise awareness for mental health
‘He was telling us the devil made him do it’ - Man accused of driving car into ILM terminal makes first appearance in court
The Food and Drug Administration first declared an Adderall shortage last October.
‘I don’t want to plan my life around a medication that I am prescribed’: A recent ADHD diagnosis and the struggle to treat it amid the ongoing Adderall shortage
File - From left to right, Madeleine Moreau, of France (silver medallist, 139.34 points);...
Pat McCormick, 4-time Olympic diving champion, dies at 92