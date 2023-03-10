U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to evaluate proposal to deepen harbor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working on an approximately $8.5 million evaluation of technical, policy and legal concerns surrounding a potential deepening of the Wilmington harbor.

According to the Corps, the NC State Ports Authority completed a feasibility study on the proposal in 2020, and it was conditionally authorized by Congress under Section 403 of the Water Resources Development Act of 2020.

One of the conditions of that authorization was for the Corps to evaluate technical, policy and legal concerns brought up by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works to make sure the study follows federal laws and regulations. An environmental review process will also be part of the evaluation.

“This project is a top priority in our district, and we value this great partnership with the Port,” said Col. Benjamin Bennett, Commander of Wilmington District. “We recognize the importance of early, often, and meaningful public engagement during our evaluation process. Therefore, we will offer ample opportunity for the public to express ideas and concerns.”

This evaluation will be done via a cost-share agreement with the NC State Ports Authority and is expected to be done over the course of about four years. The Wilmington District will report its findings back to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil works after the evaluation is done.

Back in 2019 before the bill passed, the Corps published a notice of intent to make a Draft Environmental Impact Statement on the feasibility study for the project. With that bill now directing the Corps to evaluate the project, the Corps is withdrawing this notice.

