Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to evaluate proposal to deepen harbor

Cape Fear River
Cape Fear River(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working on an approximately $8.5 million evaluation of technical, policy and legal concerns surrounding a potential deepening of the Wilmington harbor.

According to the Corps, the NC State Ports Authority completed a feasibility study on the proposal in 2020, and it was conditionally authorized by Congress under Section 403 of the Water Resources Development Act of 2020.

One of the conditions of that authorization was for the Corps to evaluate technical, policy and legal concerns brought up by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works to make sure the study follows federal laws and regulations. An environmental review process will also be part of the evaluation.

“This project is a top priority in our district, and we value this great partnership with the Port,” said Col. Benjamin Bennett, Commander of Wilmington District. “We recognize the importance of early, often, and meaningful public engagement during our evaluation process. Therefore, we will offer ample opportunity for the public to express ideas and concerns.”

This evaluation will be done via a cost-share agreement with the NC State Ports Authority and is expected to be done over the course of about four years. The Wilmington District will report its findings back to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil works after the evaluation is done.

Back in 2019 before the bill passed, the Corps published a notice of intent to make a Draft Environmental Impact Statement on the feasibility study for the project. With that bill now directing the Corps to evaluate the project, the Corps is withdrawing this notice.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator in attic of Wilmington home.
Wild encounter: New Hanover County inspector finds alligator in attic of a house
Tray Anthony Dvorak was arrested in connection to a car driving into the Wilmington...
Deputies identify man suspected of driving car into Wilmington International Airport terminal
Where the NASA Rocket Lab launch on March 11 is expected to be visible.
NASA rocket launch on Saturday may be visible to residents of the Cape Fear
New Hanover Co. deputy involved in accident
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s deputy involved in crash at 3rd and Castle streets
Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Fourth suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting now in custody

Latest News

The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 11 at Live Oak...
‘Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival’ to take place this weekend in Wilmington
Raymond Lee Brooks Jr.
Man found guilty in 2020 murder of UNCW student
St James
Community invited to ROCKIN’ for HOPE benefit concert
Pie's On offers a nearly endless menu complete with your favorite Italian dishes, and a few...
Cape Fear Foodie: Pie’s On Pizzeria & Grill