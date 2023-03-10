U.S. 17 Business bridge near Shallotte Park to experience overnight lane closures

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Department of Transportation plans to close lanes of U.S. 17 Business in both directions on the bridge near Shallotte Park from March 13-16 overnight.

“Contract crews will close lanes to improve approaching and departing the bridge on U.S 17B over the Shallotte River,” said the Town of Shallotte in a release. “The operation is a part of a bridge maintenance project that will extend the service life of the 93-year-old bridge.”

The town asks drivers to slow down, stay alert and obey posted signs.

