U.S. 17 Business bridge near Shallotte Park to experience overnight lane closures
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Department of Transportation plans to close lanes of U.S. 17 Business in both directions on the bridge near Shallotte Park from March 13-16 overnight.
“Contract crews will close lanes to improve approaching and departing the bridge on U.S 17B over the Shallotte River,” said the Town of Shallotte in a release. “The operation is a part of a bridge maintenance project that will extend the service life of the 93-year-old bridge.”
The town asks drivers to slow down, stay alert and obey posted signs.
