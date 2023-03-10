Senior Connect
U.S. 17 Business bridge near Shallotte Park to experience overnight lane closures

Overnight lane closures planned for the bridge on U.S. 17 Business bridge near Shallotte Park...
Overnight lane closures planned for the bridge on U.S. 17 Business bridge near Shallotte Park from March 13-16.(Town of Shallotte)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Department of Transportation plans to close lanes of U.S. 17 Business in both directions on the bridge near Shallotte Park from March 13-16 overnight.

“Contract crews will close lanes to improve approaching and departing the bridge on U.S 17B over the Shallotte River,” said the Town of Shallotte in a release. “The operation is a part of a bridge maintenance project that will extend the service life of the 93-year-old bridge.”

The town asks drivers to slow down, stay alert and obey posted signs.

