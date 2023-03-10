Senior Connect
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Market St. to close March 18 for tree work

A portion of Market Street in Wilmington will be closed Saturday, March 18, to allow a City of...
A portion of Market Street in Wilmington will be closed Saturday, March 18, to allow a City of Wilmington contractor “to trim or remove trees posing a hazard to motorists and pedestrians.”(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Market Street in Wilmington will be closed Saturday, March 18, to allow a City of Wilmington contractor “to trim or remove trees posing a hazard to motorists and pedestrians.”

The closure will take place in the 2000 block of Market Street and is expected to last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The city has established this detour around the closure in the 2000 block of Market Street: North 23rd Street, Princess Place Drive and North 16th/17th streets, which are one-way pairs,” a news release states.

