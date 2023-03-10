Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Report: Man caught with over 50 pounds of weed at Charleston airport

The Charleston County Aviation Authority says a 22-year-old man is facing charges after he was caught with over 50 pounds of marijuana in his suitcases.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Aviation Authority says a 22-year-old man is facing charges after he was caught with over 50 pounds of marijuana in his suitcases.

Joshua Bernard McRae, 22, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds and public disorderly conduct.

An officer was on patrol at the Charleston International Airport on Wednesday at 10:40 p.m.

While in the baggage claim area, the officer noticed a man touching every bag that came out of the carousel.

Eventually, the man grabbed two large suitcases, according to an incident report. The officer came and talked to the man, saying it was odd he touched all the bags.

After asking the man some questions, the officer then asked if there was anything illegal in the bags, to which he replied “no,” the incident report states.

The man then started to walk and eventually, run away from the officer, airport police say.

The chase lasted 15 minutes and it ended when the man tried to jump the fence onto the runway by an employee parking lot, according to the report.

McRae was then arrested and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Airport Police say there was a total of 57.57 pounds of marijuana in his luggage.

His bond was set at $50,257.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator in attic of Wilmington home.
Wild encounter: New Hanover County inspector finds alligator in attic of a house
Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Fourth suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting now in custody
After more than a decade in business, Hops Supply Co. announced its closing its doors for good.
Hops Supply Co. closes its doors
Carlos Rising, a Wilmington-based musician, earned his spot as a member of Blake Shelton's team...
Wilmington-based musician earns spot on TV show ‘The Voice’
Hoggard High School
New Hanover Co. Schools officially adds esports as a high school sport